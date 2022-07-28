Illinois woman charged with murder after allegedly beating 56-year-old man in Chicago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in a Chicago suburb has been charged with first degree murder after allegedly beating a 56-year-old man to death in the city's South Loop.

On Wednesday, Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested in Lyons, a suburb of Chicago, after police identified her as one of the suspects who was involved in the murder of Timothy Vallianatos, 56, according to FOX 32.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue in January.

Police officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 4 at about 9:20 p.m. and found Vallianatos with injuries to the left side of his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

People who were around the incident told police officers they heard some kind of struggle in Vallianatos' apartment prior to the officers arriving.