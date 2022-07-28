Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Illinois woman charged with murder after allegedly beating 56-year-old man in Chicago

Chicago police said Chrystal Martin, 28, is one of the suspects in a man's death

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in a Chicago suburb has been charged with first degree murder after allegedly beating a 56-year-old man to death in the city's South Loop.

On Wednesday, Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested in Lyons, a suburb of Chicago, after police identified her as one of the suspects who was involved in the murder of Timothy Vallianatos, 56, according to FOX 32.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue in January.

Police officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 4 at about 9:20 p.m. and found Vallianatos with injuries to the left side of his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested in Lyons, a suburb of Chicago, after police identified her as one of the suspects who was involved in the murder of Timothy Vallianatos, 56, according to FOX 32.

On Wednesday, Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested in Lyons, a suburb of Chicago, after police identified her as one of the suspects who was involved in the murder of Timothy Vallianatos, 56, according to FOX 32. (Chicago Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People who were around the incident told police officers they heard some kind of struggle in Vallianatos' apartment prior to the officers arriving.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.