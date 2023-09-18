Illinois woman arrested for allegedly battering four Chicago cops: police

An Illinois woman was arrested after allegedly battering four Chicago Police Department officers over the weekend.

Cicero resident Esmeralda Aguilar, 24, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer over the incident, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Chicago Police Department said the altercation took place in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue early on Sunday. Authorities have not disclosed exactly what Aguilar is accused of doing.

The suspect was arrested moments after the incident. Aguilar was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that no further details about the incident are available.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for more information, but did not immediately hear back.