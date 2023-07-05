Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Illinois trooper fatally shoots man suspected in 2 IA shootings

Iowa suspect 'refused to comply' with police before being shot

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man who was shot and killed by an Illinois trooper was a suspect in two shootings in Iowa, police said Wednesday.

Randy A. Jackson, 39, shot and wounded a man and woman in Clinton, Iowa, which is just across the Illinois state border, authorities said. The man, who was shot Sunday night, is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds. The condition of the woman, who was shot several times and was taken to a hospital early Monday, wasn't immediately available.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Illinois troopers and officers from several agencies joined a chase of Jackson's vehicle near Danville, which is in eastern Illinois near the state's border with Indiana. The car ended up on a county road and officers found Jackson in a detached garage of a home, according to Illinois State Police.

6-YEAR-OLD IOWA BOY DIES AFTER BEING FOUND UNCONSCIOUS IN NEBRASKA WAVE POOL

Iowa Fox News graphic

A man suspected of shooting two people in Iowa has been fatally shot by an Illinois state trooper.

During a standoff, Jackson "refused to comply" and a trooper shot him, the state police said in a news release. Jackson died at a hospital on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No officers were injured. An internal investigation is underway.