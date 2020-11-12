Illinois mom, 51, births her own granddaughter

A woman in Illinois just gave the biggest gift to her daughter – birthing her granddaughter.

On Nov. 2, Julie Loving, 51, gave birth to a 7-pound, 1-ounce baby girl, Briar, for Breanna Lockwood, who has had infertility problems.

The family has been documenting their journey with an Instagram with over 129,000 followers.

"My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery," wrote Lockwood, in an Instagram post announcing the birth. "The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away."

Loving stepped in as a surrogate after Lockwood and her husband, Aaron used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to make their baby.

"My mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box."



Lockwood is so happy to finally be a mom after several miscarriages.

"Holding my daughter in my arms, my heart is bursting," Lockwood writes. "The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me."