Illinois mayor 'embarrassed' after wife found in bar at social event broken up by police amid stay-at-home order

An Illinois mayor on Monday said he was "embarrassed" after his wife was found at a prohibited social gathering over the weekend that was broken up by police.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker posted a statement to Facebook detailing the incident at Hiram's Tavern early Sunday morning. The gathering flouted a state-issued stay-at-home order that bans residents from leaving their homes for any reason but to buy essential items or to perform essential activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was also made aware that my wife was in attendance at this prohibited social gathering," Walker wrote. "I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the 'Stay At Home' order and to ensure that she received no special treatment.

"My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of [judgment]," he added. "She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the 'Stay At Home' order during this incident."

Walker apologized to Alton residents and said he was “embarrassed by this incident."

The city is located 25 miles north of St. Louis, Mo.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he last week that he will extend the stay-at-home order through April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, Illinois had 13,549 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 380 deaths, according to the state's Department of Public Health.