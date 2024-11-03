Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man rescued after bridge collapse causes tractor to trap him in creek

The man was likely "trapped for over 30 minutes before first responders arrived," Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
First responders in Illinois saved a man's life on Sunday after he was pinned in a creek underneath a tractor for possibly over 30 minutes.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said 10 units responded to a water rescue in the 3200 block of N. Route 47 at around 3:01 p.m. on Sunday.

It was reported that a man was trapped under a tractor after a bridge collapsed on the property, which was in unincorporated Woodstock.

Tractor in creek after bridge collapses

A man in Woodstock, Illinois, was rescued from a creek on Sunday after a bridge collapse caused his tractor to overturn and trap him partially submerged in the water. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District / Facebook)

The first unit arrived at the scene within four minutes, according to the department. The man was found at the rear of the property partially submerged in the creek, but conscious.

"It is believed that he had been trapped for over 30 minutes before first responders arrived," Woodstock Fire/Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital after being stuck under tractor in creek

The man was seriously injured by the collapse and entrapment, and he also had severe hypothermia from the water exposure. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District / Facebook)

Firefighters were able to lift the tractor off the man, and he was taken to an awaiting ambulance, which took him to a landing zone for a medical helicopter to transport him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. 

The man, who was not identified, was seriously injured by the collapse and entrapment. He also had severe hypothermia from the water exposure, the department said.

A minor Hazmat response was also initiated because of fluids from the tractor leaking into the creek.

Tractor in creek after bridge collapses

The incident also caused a minor Hazmat response because of fluids leaking into the creek from the tractor. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District / Facebook)

Absorbent materials were placed in the creek to prevent fuel and other liquids from spreading into the waterway.

The tractor was removed from the creek at around 6 p.m., according to the department, and crews completed the cleanup shortly after.