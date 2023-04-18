Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois man hit, killed by van while trying to help goose out of traffic

The Illinois man was holding the goose when he was hit and killed by a van during rush hour traffic, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Illinois man struck, killed by van while trying to save goose from road Video

Illinois man struck, killed by van while trying to save goose from road

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Rateb Arqan pulled over on the side of the road to remove a goose from the southbound lanes of traffic. (Video courtesy: FOX 32)

Tragedy struck along an Illinois highway when a man was hit and killed by an oncoming van after he pulled over to rescue a goose that found itself stranded along a busy road. 

According to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, authorities were dispatched to Route 25 in unincorporated Elgin Township on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Rateb Argan, 59, of West Chicago, Illinois, pulled over to help remove a goose that was stranded in the road during rush hour traffic. 

Juan Padilla-Regalado was driving on Route 25 on Tuesday, April 18 when he struck 59-year-old Rateb Argan who was assisting a goose on the side of the busy road. 

Juan Padilla-Regalado was driving on Route 25 on Tuesday, April 18 when he struck 59-year-old Rateb Argan who was assisting a goose on the side of the busy road.  (FOX 32)

As he was removing the goose from the southbound lane of traffic, he was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Express van driven by 29-year-old Juan Padilla-Regalado of Elgin, Illinois, officials said. 

Police said Argan was holding the goose at the time of the crash.

FILE- Rateb Argan was killed immediately after a Chevrolet Express van hit him when he was attempting to rescue a goose a the busy road.

FILE- Rateb Argan was killed immediately after a Chevrolet Express van hit him when he was attempting to rescue a goose a the busy road. (Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Argan was pronounced dead at the scene, killed immediately by the impact of the large van.

It is unclear if the goose survived. 

The driver of the van was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations have been issued at this time, authorities said Tuesday.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.