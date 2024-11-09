Illinois judge shot dead; wife charged with murder: police

The wife of an Illinois circuit judge has been arrested and charged with murder after her husband was found fatally shot outside their home Tuesday, according to police.

Megan Valentine, 44, is accused of gunning down Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine, 43, at their home in the 1100 block of County Road 600 in Albion in southeast Illinois.

Police responded to the home around 12:15 p.m., and an Edwards County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy observed Valentine’s body outside the home.

Megan Valentine was taken into custody at the home, Illinois State Police said.

She was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a gun, aggravated discharge of a gun and aggravated domestic battery.

She is being held at the White County jail.

It is unclear what happened before the shooting, and police have not provided any further information.

Judge Valentine earned his law degree at Southern Illinois University and was elected State’s Attorney in Edwards County, Illinois, serving eight years before being elected Circuit Judge for Edwards County, according to his obituary on Meredith Funeral Home's website.

Judge Valentine was also a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association and was a drug court judge.

He was a Chicago EMT prior to becoming a lawyer and a member of the Albion Fire Department, Heritage Lodge 356 and the Albion Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his parents and two children.

"He was of Catholic faith. He will be remembered as a good and fair judge, who helped many he served. Most of all, he was a loving son and a loving father," his obituary states. "He also leaves behind many in his community, colleagues, co-workers and friends who cherish his memory.