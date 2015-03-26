Illegal Wolf-Dog Hybrid Caught Roaming Streets of New York

An illegal wolf-dog hybrid was found roaming wild in a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn, authorities said Thursday.

Police found the approximately 3-year-old, 53-pound female wearing a collar and chain near Elton Street and Vandalia Avenue in East New York on Tuesday evening, according to Richard Gentles, spokesperson for New York Animal Care and Control.

"She's not a wild animal," Gentles told the New York Post. "Nobody's come forward to claim her," he added, noting that it is illegal to possess a wolf-dog hybrid in New York City.

The animal, which was apparently being kept as a pet, will not be put up for adoption or be freed into the wild. She will be probably be sent to a sanctuary for unwanted wolf-dogs, a spokesman for Animal Care and Control told The Associated Press.

Gentles said the animal, which was reportedly called "Lady" by the authorities who found her, is now staying in a room with other canines, though she has her own enclosure. Wolf-dog hybrids are a cross between a gray wolf and either a German shepherd, a malamute, or a husky, but without genetic testing they won't know for sure, he said.