Illegal immigration, terrorism concerns increase among US citizens: Gallup

Concerns related to illegal immigration and terrorism have seen increased attention from U.S. adults since last year.

A Gallup poll released Friday shows Americans' priorities have shifted since March 2023, with immigration and national security concerns weighing heavily on many citizens' minds.

Inflation remains the top concern in the country, with 55% of respondents saying they are worried "a great deal" about its impact — but it's a downturn of 8% from last year.

Illegal immigration increased seven points from last year — increasing from 41% to 48% since March 2023. This was mostly due to increased concern among Democrats, who rose from 14% to 27%.

Concerns regarding a potential terror attack have also increased by seven points, from 36% to 43%.

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, U.S. intelligence leaders have warned the public that the risk for attacks global has risen.

The national security concerns are even greater when combined with an unprecedented number of illegal migrants slipping over the U.S. southern border, according to officials.

Gallup also conducted its monthly "unprompted" poll of national concerns, asking respondents to name the most pressing problem in the country.

In this poll, Gallup reported illegal immigration was the most common answer with 28% of respondents. This matches the poll's results from last month.

It is the highest level of concern about illegal immigration in Gallup's unprompted poll since 1981.

Second place in the unprompted poll was poor leadership and government at approximately 19%. This was followed by concerns regarding the economy at 14% and inflation at 11%.

The poll was conducted from Mar. 1 to Mar. 20 and surveyed 1,016 people via cellphone and landline phones. It reports a ±5% margin of error.