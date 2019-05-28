Illegal fireworks likely cause of Cape Cod brush fire, officials say

The use of illegal fireworks likely led to a trio of Memorial Day Weekend brush fires on Cape Cod that damaged about five acres — and nearly spread to nearby houses, officials said.

Fire officials in Falmouth, Mass., discovered three separate fires burning Saturday night near the Beagle Club at about 11 p.m.

Multiple fire department assisted in getting the flames under control, though officials said at one point the blaze "was burning in close proximity to some houses in the Cordwood Landing neighborhood." Ultimately, the fire burned about five acres of brush.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flames were under control in about an hour, the Falmouth Fire Department wrote on Facebook, adding authorities believe the fire "was most likely the result of illegal fireworks usage."

Falmouth police and fire, Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office were investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.