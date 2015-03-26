Ill. police say a hair salon was burglarized days before scheduled grand opening

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — Police said a hair salon didn't even have its grand opening before being burglarized. Investigators said Sunday's break-in at Jayan's Classic Cuts and Salon happened just days before it was to open for business. Police Chief Jeff Bock said the burglar threw a brick through the front glass door and stole the shop's computer equipment, clothing merchandise and cash.

Bock said there's no estimate yet on the value of the stolen items or the cost of repairs.

There's also no word yet on any suspects or charges.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com