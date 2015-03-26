Idaho woman allegedly tries to inject child with bleach

A 39-year-old Boise woman who police say tried to inject a child with bleach using a syringe and then tried to stab a man with a knife has been taken into custody on suspicion of felony injury to a child and felony aggravated battery.

Barbara G. Stringham was taken into custody Monday and is being held at the Ada County Jail.

Police say Stringham was arguing with the man when she tried to inject the child with bleach and then tried to attack the man when he took the child from the home.

Authorities say the child has been put in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.