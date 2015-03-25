Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 13, 2015

Idaho man pleads guilty in death of wife, who was crushed by car while changing oil

By | Associated Press

MARSING, Idaho – A southwestern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife by causing a car to fall on her while she changed the oil.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/18zmcC1 ) 38-year-old Rodney Wayne Bibbey initially told police that his wife was changing the oil in her car when the jack slipped. An investigation determined the April 2012 death of 35-year-old Trina Bibbey was a homicide.

Rodney Bibbey of Marsing pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Oct. 21 in a plea agreement that reduced the first-degree murder charge.

Bibbey is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 23 in that case and for an injury to a child conviction that initially was charged as sexual abuse of a child under 16.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com