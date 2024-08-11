Expand / Collapse search
Idaho

Idaho hiker, 89, vanishes after setting off on trail over a week ago

Bing Olbum, 89, missing after failing to return from Hunter Creek Trailhead in Salmon-Challis National Forest

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
An 89-year-old hiker is missing in Idaho after he was last seen setting off down a trail over a week ago, authorities said.

Bing Olbum left from the Hunter Creek Trailhead on Aug. 1 and never reached the exit point of the Mcdonald Creek Area, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said. The trailhead is located within the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 

Officials said that search and rescue units were deployed and searching all possible trails for Olbum.

As of Sunday morning, search and rescue teams did not report finding any signs of the 89-year-old.

Bing Olbum

Bing Olbum, 89, was last seen setting off on the Hunter Creek Trailhead on Aug. 1. (Custer County Sheriff's Office)

Fox Digital has reached out to the Custer County Sheriff's Office for more information about the search but did not immediately hear back.

Bing Olbum

Bing Olbum was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and white hair.  (Custer County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Olbum was reported missing on Aug. 6. He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and white hair. 

The 89-year-old was dropped off at the trailhead by a family member, and had five days of supplies with him when he began his trek, the sheriff’s office told ABC News. 

Sunday marks 11 days since Olbum was last seen.

The Salmon–Challis National Forest spans over 4.3 million acres in east-central Idaho, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Hunter Creek Trailhead is located north of Boise.

"The trail follows the creek to the head of the canyon where the switchbacks become steeper and a little more difficult," reads a description of the trail on the U.S. Forest Service website. "At the top, the timber clears and visitors have a clear view of Mount Ryan (11,714 feet) and Kent Peak."