ICE arrests previously caught and released Senegalese illegal immigrant wanted for murder in Brazil

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Philadelphia arrested a Senegalese illegal immigrant who is wanted for murder in Brazil.

Gora Tourie Fall, a 34-year-old citizen of Senegal, was arrested during a targeted enforcement operation on Dec. 10, in Philadelphia, ICE officials said in a statement.

Fall was caught and released by the Biden-Harris administration's Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, Texas, in April 2021, officials stated.

Officials said Fall was later issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge and then released on parole.

ICE says they were made aware of Fall's outstanding arrest warrant in Brazil in May.

Fall is now being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on the arrest but did not immediately receive a response.

Nearly 100 illegal immigrants on the terror watch list have been released into the United States during the Biden administration, and Border Patrol agents have encountered migrants on the watch list from dozens of different countries, a House report from August revealed.

"Under the Biden-Harris Administration, of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist (sic) who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, DHS has released into American communities at least 99, with at least 34 others in DHS custody but not yet removed from the United States," reads the report by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, a copy of which was first obtained by Fox News Digital.

The staff interim report also found that immigration judges granted bond to at least 27 migrants on the watch list who entered illegally and that Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of migrants from countries that could present national security risks, including 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.

"That does not include the untold numbers of potential terrorists that evaded Border Patrol to enter the United States as part of nearly 2 million ‘gotaways’ since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration," the report says.

The report, citing information provided to committee staff in June, also found that Border Patrol encountered migrants on the terror watch list from 36 different countries, including places with an active terror presence. Those countries include Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan and Yemen.

"With national security experts and immigration officials increasingly concerned about the threat of terrorism originating from the border, it is clear that policymakers must take all necessary steps to secure the border and stop the flow of illegal aliens. However, the Biden-Harris Administration has refused to address the national security nightmare created by its radical, open-borders agenda," the report reads.

Another scathing report released by the committee in October added that more than 1.7 million migrants have been encountered at the U.S. border and have come from countries that officials believe pose a national security threat to the U.S.

The report says the number of "special interest aliens" (SIAs) came from a congressional staff briefing by Department of Homeland Security officials. SIAs are those who have come from countries identified by the U.S. government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose some sort of national security threat to the U.S.

