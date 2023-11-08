Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa

IA grocery store worker murdered, suspect shot by deputy

An Iowa deputy described the grocery store worker's murder as an 'act of random violence'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A grocery store worker in a small Iowa town was killed in what authorities described as an apparent "act of random violence," and a deputy later shot the suspected shooter.

Monticello Police Chief Britt D. Smith said in a news release that officers were sent to Fareway Meat and Grocery just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Aaron McAtee, 48, shot outside the store, near a loading dock. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

SUSPECT IN DES MOINES SCHOOL SHOOTING ACQUITTED OF HOMICIDE CHARGES

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport crime

The murder suspect remains hospitalized after being shot by a deputy.

2 IOWA STUDENTS KILLED, 1 SCHOOL EMPLOYEE INJURED SCHOOL SHOOTING, 2 SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

Investigators determined Nathan Russell, 38, of East Dubuque, Illinois, was the suspect and began a search. A Delaware County deputy spotted Russell in the town of Hopkinton, about 10 miles from Monticello. Smith said the deputy shot Russell when he refused to comply with them "in the attempt to detain Russell."

Russell remained hospitalized Wednesday but his condition was not immediately released. The deputy who shot him is on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation. Prosecutors were reviewing the case.

Monticello, in eastern Iowa, has about 4,000 residents.