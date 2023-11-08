IA grocery store worker murdered, suspect shot by deputy

A grocery store worker in a small Iowa town was killed in what authorities described as an apparent "act of random violence," and a deputy later shot the suspected shooter.

Monticello Police Chief Britt D. Smith said in a news release that officers were sent to Fareway Meat and Grocery just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Aaron McAtee, 48, shot outside the store, near a loading dock. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined Nathan Russell, 38, of East Dubuque, Illinois, was the suspect and began a search. A Delaware County deputy spotted Russell in the town of Hopkinton, about 10 miles from Monticello. Smith said the deputy shot Russell when he refused to comply with them "in the attempt to detain Russell."

Russell remained hospitalized Wednesday but his condition was not immediately released. The deputy who shot him is on administrative leave while the shooting remains under investigation. Prosecutors were reviewing the case.

Monticello, in eastern Iowa, has about 4,000 residents.