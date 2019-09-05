Alligator spotted out in hurricane: 'Gator and #Dorian moving at same speed'

A local news producer spotted an alligator on the side of the highway in South Carolina early Thursday morning while out covering Hurricane Dorian, as the eye of the now Category 3 storm inches its ways toward the coast of the Carolinas.



Kimberly Page, a producer for Atlanta’s WSB-TV station, posted an image of the gator around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, and said it was out “taking a stroll down US 278 on Hilton Head Island, SC.”



“Gator and #Dorian moving at same speed,” she joked, referencing the storm’s slow-moving pace. She posted a picture taken from inside her vehicle that shows an alligator stopped on what appears to be wet black top.

Hurricane Dorian churned over the Bahamas at a pace of just 1mph for about 15 hours before coming to a complete standstill over the weekend all the while battering the island with torrential downpours and up to 185 mph winds for nearly two days, NBC News reported. It made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane.

Dorian initially lost strength when it left the Bahamas and crept sluggishly up the Atlantic coastline, prompting evacuation orders in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The center of the hurricane will is on course toward the coast of South Carolina Thursday is expected to move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday evening and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. ET Thursday that the Category 3 storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 115 mph. Dorian was located about 80 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C., moving north at 8 mph. The hurricane was a Category 3 storm Tuesday, then dropped to Category 2 before regaining strength Wednesday night, according to the NHC.