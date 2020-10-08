Hurricane Delta strengthens into Category 2, 'life-threatening' storm surge expected

Delta strengthened back to a Category 2 storm early Thursday and will likely bring hurricane conditions and "life-threatening" storm surge along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The storm is expected to produce up to 12 inches of rain across areas of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley, while winds could gust up to 100 mph.

People in Louisiana are fleeing for the sixth time in the Atlantic hurricane season before Delta is projected to make landfall in the U.S. on Friday.

