New York City
Published

Hundreds more NYC teachers, aides fired for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandate: report

Latest firings bring total to nearly 2,000 school employees fired for failing to comply

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and classroom aides for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the New York Post. 

The latest firings bring the total to nearly 2,000 school employees fired for failing to comply with the education workers' vaccine mandate imposed by former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021. 

"About 1,300 DOE employees who took a year’s unpaid leave —  with benefits — agreed to show proof of COVID vaccination by Sept. 5 or be ‘deemed to have voluntarily resigned.’ Of those staffers, 450 got a shot by the deadline and ‘are returning to their prior schools or work locations,’ DOE officials told The Post. They include some 225 teachers and 135 paraprofessionals," the New York Post reported. 

NYC PUNISHES DOZENS OF EDUCATORS OVER 'FRAUDULENT' PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION

FILE - Teachers protest against the COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021. New York City teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the bell rings Monday morning, Oct. 4 in one of the first districtwide mandates requiring school employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus. 

FILE - Teachers protest against the COVID-19 vaccination mandates in New York on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021. New York City teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the bell rings Monday morning, Oct. 4 in one of the first districtwide mandates requiring school employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Back in February, New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said.

"City workers served on the front lines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.