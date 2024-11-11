Human remains found inside freezer of Michigan townhome: 'Smell of death'

Authorities in Michigan are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a freezer in a townhome last week.

Just after noon on Thursday, November 7, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) was called to a residence for a suspicious situation.

Police said the 911 caller indicated there was blood on the floor inside the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed there was dried blood on the floor but no sign of a break-in.

After thoroughly searching the residence, officers located a body inside a freezer. In addition to the first victim, police located possible human remains of a second individual of unknown gender inside the same freezer.

Biohazard stickers were on the front door of the home on Friday, WLNS reported.

A local resident who lives near the townhome told WLNS that he hasn't seen anyone go in or out of the townhouse in months.

"We were thinking last night, how many days have we spent sleeping in bed potentially mere feet away, potentially, from a corpse," Andrew Whitney told the outlet. "Something violent and serious appears to have happened."

Michigan State Police are now reviewing evidence.

No arrests have been made. Police believe that there is no threat to the public.

Whitney added that investigators were at the townhome throughout the night Thursday into Friday and that the smell was overpowering.

"I haven't smelled death but if I had to guess, it was the smell of death," Whitney said.

East Lansing Interim Police Chief Chad Pride told WLNS that having a delay between finding the remains and the crime taking place will make the investigation harder, but he had faith that detectives will get to the bottom of it.

"My hope is we find something quickly that way the public can be at ease, family can be at ease, neighbors can be at ease," Pride said.

A spokesperson for the company that manages the townhouse told WLNS that management is fully cooperating with the investigation, but could not comment on the situation as it was an active investigation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the East Lansing Police Department and Coolidge Place management for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.