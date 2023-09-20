Human leg found sticking out of TD Bank dumpster in Queens, police investigating

Human remains were found sticking out of a dumpster in a TD Bank parking lot in Queens in New York City on Wednesday, police said.

The New York Police Department said that an anonymous caller called 911 and told them that they saw what appeared to be a foot sticking out of the dumpster at their local TD Bank branch in Queens, New York City.

When authorities first arrived at the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they discovered a human leg submerged in the dumpster.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.