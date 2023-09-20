Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Human leg found sticking out of TD Bank dumpster in Queens, police investigating

New York City police found human remains in a dumpster after an anonymous 911 call

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New York City woman reacts to police finding human remains in TD Bank dumpster: 'Very scary' Video

New York City woman reacts to police finding human remains in TD Bank dumpster: 'Very scary'

A woman in Queens, New York City reacts to the New York Police Department discovering human remains in a dumpster at a local TD Bank branch. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Human remains were found sticking out of a dumpster in a TD Bank parking lot in Queens in New York City on Wednesday, police said.

The New York Police Department said that an anonymous caller called 911 and told them that they saw what appeared to be a foot sticking out of the dumpster at their local TD Bank branch in Queens, New York City.

NYPD officers

The NYPD responded to a 911 call on Wednesday evening after someone said that they found human remains in a dumpster at a TD Bank. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Dumpster

The dumpster where NYPD found a human leg. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

When authorities first arrived at the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they discovered a human leg submerged in the dumpster. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.