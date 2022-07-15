Houston robbery suspect buys face mask before robbing store moments later, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police are looking for a suspect who purchased a face mask at a convenience store earlier this month and then robbed the same store moments later, authorities said Thursday.

The robbery occurred on July 4 around 4 a.m., the Houston Police Department said. A man walked in and purchased a mask and then waited until the other customers inside left, police said.

At the same time, the store clerk left the cash register to restock some items.

"The suspect then put on the face mask, pulled out a handgun from his waistband, and demanded the money from the cash registers," police said.

Footage of the incident shows the suspect pulling out the gun and pointing it at the clerk. He appears to force the clerk to open a door to an enclosed area where the registers are and demands money at gunpoint.

The clerk complied and put some money in a bag and the suspect fled.