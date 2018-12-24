Two Houston police officers injured, burned in crash

Two Houston police officers suffered serious injuries and burns after crashing into two parked cars late Sunday evening, the city's police department disclosed via Twitter.

One officer was transported through Life Flight, while the other officer was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police said the crash occurred at 10100 Telephone Road and the patrol caught fire.

A public information officer was en route to the hospital. HPD was not available upon Fox News' request for comment.

No further details were released.