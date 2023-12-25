Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston

Houston man struck by stray bullet Christmas morning while riding in a car

Celebratory gunfire likely to blame for an early morning shooting in Houston on Christmas

Stepheny Price
Published
A man was struck by a stray bullet falling from the sky early Christmas morning while riding in a car in a Houston-area neighborhood, according to FOX 26 Houston. 

Houston police, along with city firefighters, responded to a call about reports of a shooting just after 12 a.m. Monday. When they arrived on the scene, they found that the victim had been wounded by a bullet that had fallen from the sky.

According to reports, the male victim was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when a stray bullet came through the sunroof and struck him in the shoulder. In response to witnessing the sudden injury, the female driver called 911.

Officers said first responders arrived at the scene, and the wounded man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injury. 

Houston Police Department logo

Houston Man riding passenger struck by stray bullet Christmas morning. (Houston Police Department)

Following this incident, Houston officers released a video on their social media accounts warning the public against celebratory fires. 

In the video, officers reminded the community that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous and can have serious consequences, while emphasizing, "what goes up must come down."

A police chief points at a reporter to take questions at a Houston press conference.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The situation surrounding the falling bullet is currently under investigation and authorities are working to determine where the bullet came from and the events leading up to its fall. 

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.