Houston and Galveston

Houston girl allegedly killed by illegal immigrants to have funeral hours before CNN Presidential Debate

Trump has called Nungaray’s death a ‘new Biden Migrant Killing’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Jonathan Fahey reacts to Jocelyn Nungaray's killing: 'Dire consequences' of an 'open border' Video

Jonathan Fahey reacts to Jocelyn Nungaray's killing: 'Dire consequences' of an 'open border'

Former DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Jonathan Fahey joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the Biden administration's immigration policies have endangered Americans following the 12-year-old's death.

The funeral for murdered 12-year-old Houston girl Jocelyn Nungaray is set to be held Thursday afternoon just hours ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate, where immigration and America’s border security is expected to be a key issue. 

Nungaray, who allegedly was strangled to death last week by two illegal immigrants, will be remembered in a celebration of life at 2 p.m. ET before being laid to rest at a cemetery in north Houston.  

"Though her time with us was tragically brief, Jocelyn's radiant kindness, boundless compassion, and infectious zest for life have left an indelible mark on everyone she touched," reads her obituary. "Rest in peace, dear Jocelyn. Your light will continue to shine in our hearts, now with angel wings to guide us." 

The two suspects accused of killing Nungaray, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22 and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, are each facing a capital murder charge and have had their bail set at $10 million this week. Both men from Venezuela entered the U.S. illegally near El Paso, Texas, before being captured by the Border Patrol and released from custody. Nungaray was then strangled to death early last week in a case prosecutors say bears signs of sexual assault. 

HOUSTON’S ‘MATTRESS MACK’ TO PAY FOR FUNERAL FOR JOCELYN NUNGARAY

images of Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was found strangled to death in a Houston creek this week. (Fox Houston courtesy of the Nungaray family)

"We have a new Biden Migrant Killing - It’s only going to get worse, and it’s all Crooked Joe Biden’s fault," former President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account following Nungaray’s death.  

"He’s a disgrace to the Office of President, he’s a disgrace to America. I look forward to seeing him at the Fake Debate on Thursday," Trump added. "Let him explain why he has allowed MILLIONS of people to come into our Country illegally!" 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS REACT TO JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: ‘I DON’T KNOW WHO SHE IS’ 

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 17. (Harris County Jail)

A White House spokesperson last week, in a statement to NBC News, said "our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Jocelyn Nungaray. 

"We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, anyone found guilty of this type of heinous and shocking crime should be held accountable, to the fullest extent of the law," the statement added. 

House Democrats were then caught on video Thursday apparently downplaying the influence of illegal immigration in the murder of Nungaray, with one telling FOX Business, "I don’t know who she is." 

Jocelyn Nungaray killed in Houston

Nungaray was found dead in a Houston creek early last week. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle)

The debate between Trump and President Biden is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Thursday. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.