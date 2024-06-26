Expand / Collapse search
Democrats

House Democrats react to Jocelyn Nungaray murder: ‘I don’t know who she is’

Two illegal immigrant suspects charged with capital murder in Houston 12-year-old's killing

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Hillary Vaughn Fox News
Published
House Democrats react to Jocelyn Nungaray murder in Houston: ‘I don’t know who she is’ Video

House Democrats react to Jocelyn Nungaray murder in Houston: ‘I don’t know who she is’

FOX Business Correspondent Hillary Vaughn asks Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., about Houston 12-year-old's murder.

House Democrats have been caught on video apparently downplaying the influence of illegal immigration in the murder of Houston 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, with one telling FOX Business that "I don’t know who she is." 

The comments come after bail has been set for $10 million each for Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, the two suspects from Venezuela who are each facing a capital murder charge. Both men entered the U.S. illegally near El Paso, Texas before being captured by the Border Patrol and released from custody. Nungaray was then strangled to death early last week in a case prosecutors say bears signs of sexual assault. 

When FOX Business Correspondent Hillary Vaughn caught up to Rep. Summer Lee to ask for her thoughts on Nungaray’s murder, she cut her off, saying "Oh I’m sorry, I don’t talk to strangers – I don’t even know who you are and I don’t know who she is, I’m out of Pittsburgh." 

"I don’t know anything about it," Lee added before disappearing into an office on Capitol Hill. 

FAMILY OF JOCELYN NUNGARAY PLEADS FOR HEIGHTENED BORDER SECURITY 

Rep. Summer Lee interview

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., told FOX Business Correspondent Hillary Vaughn that she doesn't know who Jocelyn Nungaray is. (Fox News)

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, when asked by Vaughn if it is "time to rethink our parole policy if were releasing people who are murdering our children," called Nungaray’s murder "horrific" and said "the people that committed the crime should be held completely accountable to that crime." 

"I think, broadly speaking, I think what the country needs is broad asylum, border and immigration reform," he continued. "I think we all know what the data says. We know that migrants oftentimes, and according to the data, according to police departments, are often less likely to actually commit crime than the natural born citizens." 

Garcia then said "we should not be releasing anyone that we think could be a threat to the country." 

"We have issues with judges. The courts are backed up," he also said. "We're hearing from people that are trying to actually bring folks in and try to interview and see and try to assess the person if they're safe or not. With the asylum processes, there's not enough judges, not enough clerks. So that's got to get reformed." 

JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: SECOND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT GETS $10 MILLION BAIL, WOMAN YELLS AT HIM IN COURTROOM 

images of Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was found strangled to death in a Houston creek this week. (Fox Houston courtesy of the Nungaray family)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington echoed comments similar to her fellow Democrats, telling Vaughn "these are horrible incidents and I think anyone who conducts that kind of terrible act has to be prosecuted. But as we know, the research is that undocumented immigrants commit far fewer crimes than anyone else." 

"But aren’t these crimes preventable if we didn’t parole them into the country?" Vaughn then asked. 

Jayapal gave no response as she entered an elevator and its doors closed. 

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York also said he "can’t comment on the parole policy" involving migrants apprehended at the U.S. border, but added that "if you look at the statistics, the crime rate among immigrants is far lower than the crime rate among native born Americans.  

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 17. (Harris County Jail)

"It's unfortunate anybody's killed, obviously, but immigrants, legal or illegal, commit crimes at a rate far lower than native born Americans," he added. "That's -- those are the facts." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

