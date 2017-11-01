'Horror': 1 student from mangled bus hospitalized, 1 OK

The photos and video of a mangled yellow school bus are among the most horrifying images from a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bus was parked in front of Public School 89 when the attacker's truck crashed into it on Tuesday, leaving the right side caved in.

A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.

One of the two students on the bus when the attacker's truck broadsided it remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday. Police said the other student was examined and sent home from a hospital with no significant injuries.

A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries, police said.

The attacker, a man from Uzbekistan, drove his rented pickup truck nearly a mile down the bike path, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists, before ramming the school bus, police said. Eight people were killed in the attack, and 12 were injured.

The man got out of the truck brandishing air guns and yelling "God is great!" in Arabic, authorities said. He was shot by a police officer and was being treated at the same hospital where some of his victims were recovering, they said.

The attacker "did this in the name of ISIS," another name for the Islamic State group, and planned the deadly attack for weeks, police said.

This story has been corrected to show the attack was Tuesday, not Wednesday.