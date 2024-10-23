Expand / Collapse search
US

Homemade meal sends dozens of Maryland employees to the hospital

An employee prepared the food over the weekend and brought it to work

Andrea Margolis
Published
Nearly 50 employees at a Maryland business were sent to a hospital after a coworker's homemade food led to mass food poisoning. 

Responders from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived at the NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors building in Jessup, Maryland at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, according to FOX 5 DC. 

Around 46 adults reported feeling sick and displayed symptoms of food poisoning. They were all transported to nearby hospitals, and none were listed in critical condition.

In a statement obtained by FOX 5, NAFCO reported that the mass poisoning was caused by food brought by an employee. The food was prepared over the weekend and taken to work on Monday.

NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors aerials

NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors suffered a mass food poisoning incident. (FOX 5 DC)

"The [Howard County Health Department] investigation has preliminarily determined that an employee prepared food at his home over the weekend, ultimately serving the homemade food to fellow employees who became sick yesterday," NAFCO said.

"NAFCO wishes those affected a safe and speedy recovery," the statement added.

Aerial of seafood distributor building

All 46 people suffering from food poisoning were brought to nearby hospitals. (FOX 5 DC)

All 46 patients have been released from the hospital. NAFCO also added that, as a food distributor, it takes food safety seriously.

"NAFCO maintains the highest standards of food safety and regularly undergoes rigorous inspections by health authorities," the company said.

NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors

NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors said that it prioritizes the "highest standard" of food safety. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to NAFCO for additional comment.

