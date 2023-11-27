Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Homemade license plate on stolen car leads to California woman's arrest

A driver in California, suspected of stealing a car, gets busted with homemade license plate by police.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Atlanta family recovers stolen car with AirTag device, continues to search for family dog Video

Atlanta family recovers stolen car with AirTag device, continues to search for family dog

An Apple Airtag helped an Atlanta family quickly recover their stolen car, but the family is still desperately looking for their stolen dog, Dior. (FOX 5)

A California woman was arrested after she was spotted with a handwritten fake license plate on the back of a suspected stolen car.

The arrest happened on Friday morning in the city of Benicia, which is located about 30 miles north of San Francisco.

The suspect, 38-year-old Angel Rachiene Bolton, wrote the license plate numbers with a thick black marker on what police believed to be printer paper and then taped it to the back of a silver Kia Rio LX, which was reportedly stolen out of Alameda, according to the Benica Police Department.

"We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us," the Benica Police Department wrote on Facebook reportedly stolen out of Alameda.

MIAMI MOGUL USES PLANE BANNER TO FIND WIFE'S STOLEN PURPLE ROLLS-ROYCE

Fake License Plate

A handwritten California license plate on a stolen car leads to a woman's arrest. (Benicia Police Department)

To make matters even worse, police said the counterfeit plate’s tags were expired, reading "JAN 2023" where a real registration sticker should be. 

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLAUNTING STOLEN MERCEDES ONLINE FOLLOWING 'RASH' OF CAR BREAK-INS: DEPUTIES

Different US License Plates

Lviv, Ukraine, June 5, 2016: Old discontinued car license plates or vehicle registration numbers from different USA states on sale.

According to arrest records, Bolton was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor possession of "unlawful paraphernalia." 

"Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current," the Benicia Police joked in the Facebook post. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP