Homeless man faces sentencing in $400,000 GoFundMe scam

The homeless veteran who admitted to conspiring with a New Jersey couple in a GoFundMe scam that raised more than $400,000 faces sentencing.

Johnny Bobbitt is scheduled to appear in court in southern New Jersey Friday morning.

He pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit theft by deception and has been accepted into a drug program as part of his plea deal.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt and the couple made up a story in 2017 about him giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas.

Bobbitt, McClure and McClure's then-boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, garnered more than 14,000 GoFundMe donors.

Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.

McClure has pleaded guilty to one federal count of wire fraud conspiracy.