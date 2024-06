Six people have been arrested and now face gang assault charges in connection to a stabbing this week following a charter school graduation at Hofstra University on New York’s Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department says Isaiah Moore, 19, Devon Moore, 19, Taiwan Jackson, 23, Unique Pruitt, 21, Devon Fenner, 18, and Zachariah Fulton, 19, all from Hempstead, New York, have been taken into custody in the wake of Wednesday’s incident right after the Uniondale Charter School ceremony.

"According to Detectives, Third Precinct officers responded to 1000 Hempstead Turnpike for an Assault," police said in a statement. "Upon arrival, it was determined that two male victims were involved in an altercation. The altercation escalated and resulted in one victim being slashed on the back of his left thigh and one victim was slashed on his right ear."

FOX 5 New York reported that a source confirmed the attack, which involved masked suspects, was targeted.

MASKED MEN ATTACK, STAB 2 VICTIMS OUTSIDE LONG ISLAND CHARTER SCHOOL GRADUATION: REPORT

The source told the station that the masked men attacked an adult guest outside the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Hofstra University in Hempstead when the ceremony ended just after 4 p.m.

An adult was slashed in the leg, and a graduate was slashed in the ear, the station reported.

School officials with Academy Charter High Schools said the attack is believed to be related to a domestic dispute.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER’S NOTES OUTLINED METICULOUS MURDER PLOT: COURT DOCUMENTS

"All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers," Academy Charter High Schools said in a statement. "We underscore that this incident took place outside the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public safety officers."

Both victims were transported to health care facilities and are expected to survive, according to FOX 5.

The six arrested have each been charged with attempted gang assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.