High schoolers allegedly gang up on assistant principal, 'pummel' her so hard she's rushed to hospital

Students at a public high school in Texas allegedly formed a mob and attacked an assistant principal, landing her in the hospital with head injuries.

"Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummeled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair," a teacher at Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, recounted to Click 2 Houston under the condition of anonymity. "She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School."

The assistant principal, who has not been identified, was reportedly attacked by a group of students on Thursday at the school's 9th Grade Center. Westfield High is located about 20 miles north of Houston.

The family of the assistant principal said the woman was rushed to a hospital following the attack and was left unable to speak. The father of the victim said the family is unsure how long she will remain in the hospital and noted she is suffering from serious head pain.

"It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry," the unidentified teacher who is speaking out about the attack said.

The Spring Independent School District released a statement last week confirming a staffer at Westfield had been transported to a hospital following "an altercation" that "occurred between multiple students at Westfield High School 9th Grade Center."

"School administrators were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly. As a result of the incident, a staff member was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. That staff member was treated and released the same evening," a school district official said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Monday.



"We are currently conducting a full investigation of all students involved, some of whom already have been identified for disciplinary action. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning."

The school district previously said in comment to local media that both "school administrators and police officers" helped stop the fighting.

The teacher who spoke to Click 2 Houston, however, said the school district's statement is not true, arguing teachers do not feel safe and that there are only two police officers for the entire campus.

"When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up," she said. "We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe … if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset."