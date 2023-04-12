Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

HI police search for suspect who shot a woman, dumped acidic liquid on her

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder in Honolulu, HI

Associated Press
Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they say shot at a woman with a handgun and then dumped an unknown acidic liquid on her.

Paramedics treated the 20-year-old victim and took her to a hospital in serious condition, said Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.

Hawaii police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who dumped acidic liquid on a 20-year-old woman outside a 24 Hour Fitness in Honolulu.

The attack occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness in the Honolulu suburb of Mililani.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored shirt, camouflage shorts and a white mask.