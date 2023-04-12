HI police search for suspect who shot a woman, dumped acidic liquid on her

Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they say shot at a woman with a handgun and then dumped an unknown acidic liquid on her.

Paramedics treated the 20-year-old victim and took her to a hospital in serious condition, said Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.

The attack occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness in the Honolulu suburb of Mililani.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored shirt, camouflage shorts and a white mask.