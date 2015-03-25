Hewlett-Packard, Krispy Kreme, Best Buy, Zipcar among big market movers Tuesday

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market:

NYSE

Hewlett-Packard Co., down $1.59 at $11.71

The tech company said it took a huge charge because Autonomy Corporation PLC, a business it bought for $10 billion last year, lied about its finances.

Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.25 at $30.05

The maker of Spam said that its fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose 13 percent, but its results were still below analysts' expectations.

Best Buy Co. Inc., down $1.79 at $11.96

The electronics retailer reported another dismal quarter, recording a loss in the third quarter, as it was hurt by a continued sales slump.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc., up $1.77 at $9.31

The doughnut chain's third-quarter results and its fiscal 2013 adjusted earnings forecast topped what Wall Street expected.

Nasdaq

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc., up 54 cents at $27.87

The single-serve coffee company and maker of Keurig brewing systems said its new CEO will be Coca-Cola executive Brian Kelley.

Zipcar Inc., up 50 cents at $7.53

A Goldman Sachs analyst upgraded the hourly car rental company's stock to "Buy," encouraged about its prospects after meeting with management.

Groupon Inc., up 27 cents at $3.37

Hedge fund Tiger Global disclosed in a regulatory filing that it bought a 10 percent stake in the Chicago-based online deals company.

Patterson Cos. Inc., down $3.03 at $32.99

Weak dental equipment sales pushed the dental and veterinary supply maker's fiscal second-quarter earnings down 7 percent.