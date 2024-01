Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Police in Arkansas have released a dramatic video capturing the moment one of its brave officers sprang into action and saved a frightened boy from a frozen pond.

Officer Troy Ellison of the Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call of a boy falling through the ice on a frozen pond at Gladiolus Drive on Sunday morning.

The body cam footage shows Ellison running through the snow to the small pond and then jumping over a fence before making his way onto the ice as two women look on.

"Alright bud… I gotcha, I gotcha," Ellison can be heard saying to the boy who is crying in distress with his two arms clinging onto the frozen edge of the pond.

Ellison then appears to go down on his hands and knees and approaches the boy, all while trying to keep him at ease.

"I gotcha, I gotcha," Ellison says again to the boy.

Seconds later, another police officer and members of the Jonesboro Fire Department arrive at the scene and throw a rope to Ellison, which he uses to try and pull the boy to safety.

One of the fire officers makes his way onto the ice and they both pull the young boy to safety, the video shows.

The child, who was fully clothed in a red hoodie, jeans and sneakers, was taken to a local hospital to be checked for any cold weather injuries, police said.

The Jonesboro Police Department sang the praises of their heroic police officers in a post sharing the video on Facebook.

"’Great Job’ goes to one of our officers who responded to a call about a child falling through ice on a local pond," the post reads.

"Officer Troy Ellison sprung into action when he arrived on the scene. He quickly located the child, crawled onto the ice, and pulled the child to safety with the help of Lt. Shon Morris and members of the Jonesboro Fire Department."

The Jonesboro Police Department reminded people to be mindful that it is never safe to play on ice, regardless of how cold temperatures get this winter.

"Luckily, this call had a very happy ending," the police department wrote.