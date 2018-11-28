Expand / Collapse search
Hawaiian princess amends trust amid ongoing court battle

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER | Associated Press

HONOLULU – Records show a 92-year-old Native Hawaiian princess has changed her trust to ensure her wife receives $40 million and all her personal property, including her Chihuahua "Girlie Girl."

In court papers filed this week, Abigail Kawananakoa's lawyers say she amended her trust. They want a judge's approval for the changes amid a court battle after she suffered a stroke.

In September, a judge ruled Kawananakoa lacks mental capacity to manage her $215-million trust.

Kawananakoa is considered a princess because she is a descendant of the family that ruled the islands before the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.

She wants to create a new foundation that will benefit Hawaiians and exclude board members appointed by her former lawyer.

The current foundation is asking a judge to appoint a guardian for Kawananakoa.