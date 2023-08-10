Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

Hawaii wildfire kills at least 36 people on Maui, destroys dozens of structures

Hurricane Dora brought strong winds that fueled the wildfire on Maui

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
WATCH: Wildfire rages in Hawaii, person almost struck by debris Video

WATCH: Wildfire rages in Hawaii, person almost struck by debris

Maui's historic commercial district was ravaged by fire and wind. There are currently over 2100 people in shelters, and 6 people have died from the wildfires thus far. Credit: Jeff Melichar/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A brush fire raging across Hawaii has sent thousands of residents fleeing their homes, killing at least 36 people and destroying parts of a centuries-old town.

Flames tore through the island of Maui on Wednesday, devastating the town of Lahaina as strong winds whipping from Hurricane Dora passing about 500 miles to the south fueled the blaze.

"As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire," Maui County said in a news release late Wednesday. "No other details are available at this time."

Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured.

HAWAII OFFICIALS ISSUE EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION AS WILDFIRES PROPELLED BY HURRICANE DORA RAGE, FORCE EVACUATIONS

Maui wildfire

Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas, including the historic town Lahaina, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)

The Coast Guard said it rescued 14 people who jumped into the water to escape flames and smoke, including two children.

  • people in street as fire rages
    Image 1 of 2

    People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday. (Alan Dickar via AP)

  • people in street as fire rages
    Image 2 of 2

    County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP)

Crews continued to battle blazes in several places on the island as authorities urged visitors to stay away. FOX Weather reports that windy conditions are expected to subside as the gradient between the ridge of high pressure and Dora weakens over the next few days.

aerial view of Lahaina coast

Aerial video of Lahaina showed dozens of homes and businesses razed, including on Front Street, where tourists once gathered to shop and dine. Smoking heaps of rubble lay piled high next to the waterfront, boats in the harbor were scorched, and gray smoke hovered over the leafless skeletons of charred trees. (Richard Olsten/Air Maui Helicopters/via Reuters)

The fire's path of destruction left burned-out cars in the middle of streets and turned historic structures into piles of smoking rubble.

TEXAS BRUSH FIRE BURNS 120 ACRES, COMPLETELY DESTROYS APARTMENT BUILDING

"We barely made it out," Lahaina resident Kamuela Kawaakoa, who escaped with his wife and their 6-year-old son, told The Associated Press. "It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything. I was helpless."

satellite images of Maui fire damage

This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of southern Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9 following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early Wednesday, and cell service and phone lines were down in some areas. People have taken to social media to check in with friends and family members as they struggled to contact those living near the wildfires.

fire from street of Lahaina

Maui County officials said the Lahaina fire has killed at least 36 people. (Alan Dickar via AP)

While high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation are factors in the deadly wildfire, experts also say climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events.

"It’s leading to these unpredictable or unforeseen combinations that we’re seeing right now and that are fueling this extreme fire weather," Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of British Columbia’s faculty of forestry, told the AP. "What these ... catastrophic wildfire disasters are revealing is that nowhere is immune to the issue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.