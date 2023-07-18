Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

Hawaii to expect heavy rain, damaging winds as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches Big Island

Residents of HI should prepare for flash flooding, mudslides

Associated Press
Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to pass very close to Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Kodama said the storm will bring heavy rain, high surf and strong winds. The storm was moving west Monday at about 20 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

People in Hawaii County should prepare Monday and Tuesday for impacts that could include flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds and dangerous surf before tropical storm force winds begin later Tuesday, Kodama said.

Hawaii Fox News graphic

Hawaii residents should expect heavy rain and high surf winds as Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to pass close to the Big Island, the National Weather Service said Monday

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are possible on the windward side of the island.

Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves west to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday.