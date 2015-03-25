Hawaii-based Coast Guardsman reappears at home after going missing for 3 months

Honolulu police say a Coast Guardsman has returned to his home after being missing for more than three months.

Honolulu police said Tuesday Russell Matthews returned home Sunday night. Police say he was incoherent and taken to a hospital for observation.

His wife reported Matthews missing in October.

Police later found the rescue swimmer's car abandoned at the Mokuleia side of Kaena Point.

Coast Guard and Navy teams launches multiple searches for Matthews in the ocean after Matthews was reported missing.

Matthews has 15 years of experience in the Coast Guard.