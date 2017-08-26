Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hurricanes - Typhoons
Published
Last Update September 25, 2017

Harvey the hurricane hawk rides out storm with Houston family

Barnini Chakraborty
By Barnini Chakraborty, | Fox News
close
'Harvey the Hawk' seeks refuge in car ahead of hurricaneVideo

'Harvey the Hawk' seeks refuge in car ahead of hurricane

A cab driver in Houston found this large bird hiding from Hurricane Harvey inside his car

HOUSTON – As Hurricane Harvey tore into Texas, residents looking for a bit of levity tuned in to check out Harvey the Hawk – the unofficial mascot of the massive storm.

Houston cab driver William Bruso said he was out stocking up on supplies ahead of the hurricane on Friday. When he came back to his car, a Coopers hawk was sitting in the passenger seat. Bruso says he tried to shoo Harvey away but that the bird refused to leave.

So naturally, Bruso brought him home to ride out the storm with him and his family and provided eight hawk updates via Youtube.

Video was uploaded of Harvey spending the night with Bruso, checking out news alerts, eating snacks and posing in front of a row of liquor bottles.

“He’s just kind of hunkered down with us… just being a hawk,” Brusco said. “Someone said that his droopy wings might be a sign of sickness but he’s eating.”

Bruso said he had offered Harvey some raw chicken hearts as well as a bowl of water.

The party was over Saturday night though.

Bruso reached out to the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center who came and took Harvey away.

“You’re going bye-bye buddy,” Bruso said.

You can find Barnini Chakraborty on Twitter @Barnini.