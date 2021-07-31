Harvard lecturer takes heat for defending existence of biological sex on 'Fox & Friends'

Harvard lecturer Carole Hooven took heat from her own colleague after an appearance on Fox News this week in which she asserted that biological sex is real and defended the continued use of terms like "pregnant women" and "male and female."

"The ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves, or feels their sex to be," Hooven told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "The facts are that there are in fact two sexes — there are male and female — and those sexes are designated by the kind of gametes we produce."

Hooven, the author of a book about testosterone, teaches Human Evolutionary Biology at the school and appeared in a segment dedicated to discussing how medical schools had gone woke.

The whole thing didn’t sit well with Laura Simone Lewis, the Director of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force at Harvard’s Department of Human Evolutionary Biology.

Lewis, who identifies on Twitter as a "Blewish feminist mermaid," called Hooven’s defense of science "dangerous."

"I am appalled and frustrated by the transphobic and harmful remarks made by a member of my dept in this interview with Fox and Friends," she wrote.

"I respect Carole as a colleague & scientist," Lewis added, "But this dangerous language perpetuates a system of discrimination against non-cis people within the med system. It directly opposes our Task Force work that aims to create a safe space for scholars of ALL gender identities and sexes."

