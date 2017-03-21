Hannity on Maryland high school rape: 'We're not protecting the American people'

Fox News' Sean Hannity opened Tuesday night's edition of "Hannity" with a monologue about illegal immigrant crime amid an uproar over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old Maryland girl by two Central American suspects, at least one of whom was in the U.S. illegally.

RAPE FOCUSES CRITICAL ATTENTION ON 'SANCTUARY STATES'



"[The victim of] this terrible crime is just the latest in a long list of Americans who are victims because of illegal immigration," said Hannity, who referenced the 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle in San Francisco.

"We’re not protecting the American people," Hannity said. "[And] these high-profile incidents, well, it’s only the tip of the iceberg."

According to Hannity, "36.6 percent of all federal sentences [in 2015] were given to illegal aliens, including convictions for drug trafficking, kidnapping and, yes, murder ... Between 2013 and 2015, despite the dangers we just showed you, the Obama administration released 86,288 criminal illegal aliens right back into the general U.S. population."

Referencing President Donald Trump's now-infamous comments about Mexican immigrants at the outset of his presidential campaign, Hannity said that Trump "is right [and] was right. We can never forget those whose lives were destroyed by illegal immigrants."

Following his monologue, Hannity was joined by Laura Wilkerson and Sabine Durden -- both of whose sons were killed by illegal aliens.

"I’m so disgusted by what I hear about this rape. This poor child of 14 years old is forever scarred," Wilkerson said. "She’s going to have night terrors. She’s going to wake up screaming in the middle of the night. ... Anytime of day or night, it’s going to live in her brain for the next couple of years."

"She will never grow up as she would have without this happening," Durden concurred before asking, "What does it take for people on the left or on the right? Does it take your child in an urn, like my son? ... Does it take that for somebody to wake up and get behind our president to stop this insanity with the illegals crossing our borders, harming our citizens? When are we going to come first?"