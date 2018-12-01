Handcuffed man escapes police in New York City after robbery arrest

A search was underway Saturday in New York City for a handcuffed suspect who escaped police custody.

Tyrone Johnson, 24, gave cops the slip around 4:30 a.m. as he was being transported in a patrol car to a precinct in Brooklyn, according to reports.

His escape on foot followed his arrest on a robbery charge, WNBC-TV reported.

The New York Police Department released a mug shot of Johnson that was taken after a 2017 arrest, WPIX-TV.

Police urged the public to be on the lookout for a 5-foot-9 man in a camouflage jacket and dark-colored jeans who had his hands handcuffed behind his back.