MILITARY
Published
Last Update April 25, 2017

Haley won't rule out strike vs North Korea for nuke testing

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Friday, April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pause for photographs at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. North Korea often marks significant dates by displaying military capability, and South Korean officials say there's a chance the country will conduct its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an ICBM around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday, April 25. Trump spoke by phone with both the Japanese and Chinese leaders Monday, April 24. China's official broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi telling Trump that China strongly opposed North Korea's nuclear weapons program and hoped "all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, isn't ruling out a U.S. strike against North Korea if Pyongyang tests another nuclear missile.

Haley spoke on several television networks Monday morning, praising China's involvement in trying to pressure North Korea to cease missile testing and criticized its leader, Kim Jong Un, as unstable and paranoid.

Haley told NBC's "Today Show" that "we are not going to do something unless he gives us reason to do something," such as attacking a U.S. military base or using an intercontinental ballistic missile.

When asked what would happen if North Korea tests another missile, Haley told NBC: "I think then the president steps in and decides what's going to happen."