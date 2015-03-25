Gunman shot and killed by police after shooting ex-girlfriend, bouncer at Seattle bar

Police say officers shot and killed a gunman who opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and a bouncer at a Seattle bar Sunday night.

Q13 Fox reports the suspect arrived at the bar in Seattle's Central district around 10:00 p.m. He shot the bouncer once and his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

The bouncer is in critical condition and the ex-girlfriend's condition is unknown. No one else was injured.

Police shot and killed the gunman when he tried to exit through a side door of the bar, Q13 Fox reports.

Click for more from Q13 Fox.