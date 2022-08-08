Gunfight in Arizona leads to police shooting suspect, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A car chase and gunfight in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb ended with a suspect being shot by police.



It happened Sunday night in Maricopa. Officers responded to a call for help, according to Fox 10. When they got there, the person considered the suspect reportedly took off and officers began to follow the car.



The driver reportedly hit an innocent bystander's car, then came to stop. A gunfight between officers and the suspect ensued. Images shared with Fox 10 show the suspect's car riddled with bullet holes.



No officers were injured as a result of the chase or gunfight. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition and identity were not released.



The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



Maricopa Police Department tweeted about the incident to warn drivers of a road closure. The highway has since been reopened.



No further information has been made available.