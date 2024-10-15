Gun-wielding suspect gets beaten up by employees at pizzeria he tried to rob: police

Pizzeria employees in Texas took justice into their own hands when a man tried to rob their restaurant last week.

Suspect Richard Curtis, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to FOX 7 Austin. He allegedly walked into a Marco's Pizza location in Austin at around 7 p.m. on Thursday and approached an employee.

FOX 7 reported that Curtis slipped the worker a note reading, "Don't say s—t, empty the drawer." He then showed the employee a gun in his waistband, according to an affidavit.

The quick-thinking employee grabbed the suspect and put him in a chokehold while his co-worker called police.

ALABAMA SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPED WOMAN, FORCED HER TO 'MARRY' HIM IN BIZARRE CEREMONY

While the employee and Curtis were fighting, the manager of Marco's Pizza lifted Curtis' gun from his waistband, according to FOX 7.

The manager allegedly tried shooting Curtis, but the gun didn't fire.

Seeing that the gun wasn't working, the manager then pummeled Curtis with the handle of the gun.

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

At one point, the manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked Curtis if he preferred prison or death, according to FOX 7. Curtis stopped fighting and waited for law enforcement to arrest him.

FOX 7 reported that one employee was injured during the incident and was later treated for a head wound.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Police Department and Marco's Pizza for additional information.