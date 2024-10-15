Expand / Collapse search
Gun-wielding suspect gets beaten up by employees at pizzeria he tried to rob: police

Marco's Pizza manager asked suspect if he preferred 'prison or death' while holding knife

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Pizzeria employees in Texas took justice into their own hands when a man tried to rob their restaurant last week.

Suspect Richard Curtis, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to FOX 7 Austin. He allegedly walked into a Marco's Pizza location in Austin at around 7 p.m. on Thursday and approached an employee.

FOX 7 reported that Curtis slipped the worker a note reading, "Don't say s—t, empty the drawer." He then showed the employee a gun in his waistband, according to an affidavit.

The quick-thinking employee grabbed the suspect and put him in a chokehold while his co-worker called police.

Split image of suspect, Marco's Pizza

A suspect was beaten up after he tried robbing a Marco's Pizza location in Austin. (Google Maps / Austin Police Department via FOX 7 Austin)

While the employee and Curtis were fighting, the manager of Marco's Pizza lifted Curtis' gun from his waistband, according to FOX 7.

The manager allegedly tried shooting Curtis, but the gun didn't fire.

Seeing that the gun wasn't working, the manager then pummeled Curtis with the handle of the gun.

Richard Curtis

Suspect Richard Curtis, 19, was reportedly charged with aggravated robbery. (Austin Police Department via FOX 7 Austin)

At one point, the manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked Curtis if he preferred prison or death, according to FOX 7. Curtis stopped fighting and waited for law enforcement to arrest him.

FOX 7 reported that one employee was injured during the incident and was later treated for a head wound.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

Marco's Pizza front

Marco's Pizza is a chain pizza restaurant with locations in Texas. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Police Department and Marco's Pizza for additional information.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.