Alabama suspect allegedly kidnapped woman, forced her to 'marry' him in bizarre ceremony

An Alabama man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman he pretended to marry, police say.

Roy Lee Clowder, 37, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told FOX10 News that the incident began when the victim was recently driving on Alabama 188 and saw Clowder in the middle of the road.

When the woman stopped, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and forced her to move to the passenger seat.

Clowder, who was allegedly under the influence of narcotics at the time, then reportedly took them to a church for a "makeshift wedding."

"At some point, they stopped at a church, and he made her recite wedding vows as if they were getting married," Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and drove them around Mobile County, FOX10 reported.

Birch told the local news outlet that the victim stayed calm and memorized locations during the kidnapping. She also recorded the "wedding" to show law enforcement later.

After the kidnapping, the woman's family realized that she was missing and called law enforcement, the sheriff said. Clowder let her go after he was contacted by law enforcement.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.