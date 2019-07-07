VIDEO: Guitarist plays 'Star-Spangled Banner' while overlooking Grand Canyon

Talk about letting freedom ring.

A proud American guitarist originally from Atlanta recently posted on Instagram his performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was filmed while he overlooked Grand Canyon National Park.

Andrew Suggs decided to make the patriotic video while on a camping trip in northern Arizona, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported. He told the station the video was made on the Fourth of July.

“Happy 4th! Please share!,” Suggs writes in the post.

Suggs is seen wearing the cap and jersey of his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, whom he claims have invited him to play the anthem at their home ballpark before a future game, according to FOX 10.